Rob Van Dam Says Representing ECW, Winning Hardcore Title Helped Him Adjust To WWE

While appearing on his "1 of a Kind" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who is set to appear on "AEW Collision" tonight, was asked about the WWE Hardcore Championship. RVD won that retired title four times in the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion between 2001 and 2002.

"That was one of my favorite championships to defend," Van Dam said. "And it helped me adjusting to WWE, because when I was the hardcore representative, I was able to be myself within limitations. You know, within their guidelines and their time limit and whatever, but I was able to express myself in the way that RVD needs to be showcased, so that was really cool.

"I started making the belt mean something, adding prestige to it, credibility, which it didn't have before. I mean, it was a joke. It was a joke. I mean, a hardcore match before was going to the hotdog stand and squirting mustard all over each other. And pretty soon I'm main eventing the live events, and so they had to get rid of that belt."

Van Dam, who defeated Tommy Dreamer on the August 26, 2002, episode of "WWE Raw" to unify the WWE Hardcore Championship with the WWE Intercontinental Championship, explained that signing with WWE in 2001 was something he had to do to continue performing on television following the demise of WCW and ECW.

RVD said that after joining WWE, he felt immediately validated upon learning that he would be representing ECW during the Invasion storyline, which saw the defunct Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based promotion team up with WCW against WWE. He added that it was "a lot of fun" and a great way to transition into the company.

