Rob Van Dam Reveals How Quickly Upcoming AEW Collision Appearance Came Together

AEW heads to Grand Rapids, Michigan this weekend for "Collision." Announced for the card are Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks duking it out in a Texas Death Match — a rematch from their Strap Match at All Out — Andrade El Idolo taking on Jay White, and Rob Van Dam once again showing up for some action inside an AEW ring.

With his return announced just this past Saturday, Van Dam clarified for some of his fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) just how quickly plans came together for him to be part of this week's coming show — perhaps even mere hours before it was made official on the air.

To everyone asking about my status yesterday, I wasnâ€™t holding back. This is just how fast things happen sometimes. See you in Michigan! 🤘 https://t.co/VgYixxJF1L — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 17, 2023

That's a stark departure from the last stretch of dates Van Dam appeared for AEW. "The Whole F'n Show" had previously indicated that his match on "AEW Dynamite" against Jack Perry for the FTW World Championship a few weeks ago had been in the works for months. Van Dam did leave the door open on the possibility of coming back to AEW in the future, and Tony Khan appears to have been relatively keen on the idea to have dialed RVD up so quickly.

Then again, it makes sense, given the location of Saturday's "Collision." Van Dam hails from Battle Creek, Michigan — about an hour's drive from the Van Andel Arena — making this a homecoming of sorts for the former ECW and WWE World Champion.