AEW Rampage Spoilers: Titles Change Hands At Grand Slam

New ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions were crowned during last night's "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" taping at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Reports say that The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson defeated Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of the Mogul Embassy to capture the gold.

It's the second time that Page and The Young Bucks have won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. The trio, collectively known as The Hung Bucks at the time, defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) at War of the Worlds UK on August 20, 2017, to win the belts for the very first time. That special UK event was co-presented by Ring of Honor, CMLL, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Revolution Pro Wrestling. Page and The Bucks held on to the gold for 201 days before losing the belts to SoCal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian at ROH's 16th Anniversary Show.

Meanwhile, Cage, Kaun, and Liona's recent run with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship began at ROH Final Battle 2022. The trio, managed by Prince Nana, overcame Castle and The Boys to capture the ROH six-man tag belts for the first time. During their 283-day reign with the gold, the Mogul Embassy successfully defended the championship nine times before tasting defeat against Page and The Young Bucks.

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship bout taped for the third annual "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" will air this Friday night.