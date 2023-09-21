Dolph Ziggler Tributes Pour In After News Of Former WWE Star's Release

Dolph Ziggler is rich in friendship. Tributes to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion have poured in across social media after he was one of many WWE stars released from the company in the wake of WWE finalizing its merger with UFC. "DOLPH ZIGGLER," former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "That's the tweet." Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity also tweeted the "The Showoff's" name, with affectionate emojis, in a show of support for her former co-worker.

"Thank you for everything you taught me in pro wrestling," CJ Perry wrote, "and helping me get through weird kissing storylines. You're a legend." Perry and Ziggler were entangled in a romantic storyline a number of years ago, and she shared numerous posts about Ziggler's accomplishments on her X profile. Renee Paquette also sent a tribute to Ziggler, calling him "legendary." Even former WWE Champion John Cena acknowledged Ziggler's release, with the oft-coy wrestler shouting out his former opponent on social media. It wasn't just Ziggler's co-workers who had nice things to say about the six-time Intercontinental Champion.

"I've never met this guy, and often he was booked like a total loser," former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion "Filthy" Tom Lawlor wrote, "but Dolph Ziggler is one of the best wrestlers on the planet when they let him be." Ziggler signed with WWE in 2004, wrestling for the company for nearly 20 years and holding countless titles. A full list of the wrestlers that have been released by WWE so far can be found here.