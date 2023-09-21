WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Among Recent Talent Cuts

Nearly 20 years after first signing with WWE, Dolph Ziggler's (real name Nic Nemeth) journey with the company has ended. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been released as part of the widespread talent layoffs that have been occurring today. Not long after WWE laid off dozens of office staffers, onscreen talent are being let go in the wake of the merger between WWE and UFC, which saw the two companies combined into TKO Group Holdings.

Ziggler was also a six-time Intercontinental Champion, as well as holding numerous tag titles, and even having a brief period as "WWE NXT" Champion during a feud with Bron Breakker last year. Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth is a member of the AEW roster, recently sharing a photo of the two siblings with various AEW titles photoshopped onto them. Ziggler even made a very brief appearance on "Being The Elite" last month, signing posters alongside his brother outside of a comedy show.

No word on what the future holds for Ziggler, but his amateur wrestling background has many veterans singing his praises. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently called Dolph a "generational talent" for his ability to wrestle on either end of a show. "[Dolph] can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night," Bully said, "if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder." Frequent Ziggler opponent John Cena responded to his former rival's release on Twitter as well: "One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect."