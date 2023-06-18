Why Bully Ray Says Dolph Ziggler Is A Generational Talent In WWE

Dolph Ziggler may not be a "top guy" in WWE anymore, but on any given night, he can shoot right back up to the main event scene, which Bully Ray believes is a rarity in the professional wrestling business.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," hosts Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and David LaGreca entertained a popular debate that's been circulating the wrestling world in recent years: Is it better to be a steady mid-carder in WWE or is it better to take a chance and seek work elsewhere?

While the hosts weighed the options of both, Ray said that a performer doesn't have to be at the top of the card to make decent money. As an example, Ray pointed out six-time Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.

"Dolph gets paid very, very well to do what he does. And most people be like, 'He's never on TV, Bubba. He doesn't do anything. They job him out, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' He gets paid really, really well because the Dolph Zigglers of the world only come around once in a while. We talk about generational talents. Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent, a guy that can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night, if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder."