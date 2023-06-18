Why Bully Ray Says Dolph Ziggler Is A Generational Talent In WWE
Dolph Ziggler may not be a "top guy" in WWE anymore, but on any given night, he can shoot right back up to the main event scene, which Bully Ray believes is a rarity in the professional wrestling business.
Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," hosts Bully Ray, Mark Henry, and David LaGreca entertained a popular debate that's been circulating the wrestling world in recent years: Is it better to be a steady mid-carder in WWE or is it better to take a chance and seek work elsewhere?
While the hosts weighed the options of both, Ray said that a performer doesn't have to be at the top of the card to make decent money. As an example, Ray pointed out six-time Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.
"Dolph gets paid very, very well to do what he does. And most people be like, 'He's never on TV, Bubba. He doesn't do anything. They job him out, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' He gets paid really, really well because the Dolph Zigglers of the world only come around once in a while. We talk about generational talents. Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent, a guy that can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night, if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder."
Dolph Ziggler: A Company Guy
While Dolph Ziggler's time in the spotlight has wavered in and out over the last decade, he remains one of WWE's most reliable performers. As Bully Ray alluded to, Ziggler has widely floated within the company's mid-card, most recently mixing it up with "NXT" call-up JD McDonagh. But on occasion, Ziggler has stepped up to play a part in some bigger storylines, such as dethroning Bron Breakker to become the "NXT" Champion last year.
Regardless of where "The Showoff" lands in the shuffle, Mark Henry says Ziggler "chooses to go with the ebbs and flows" and be a "company guy."
"If [WWE] said, 'Hey, man, so and so is hurt and we need a thoroughbred that can carry the load, we're going to put the rocket on you so we can get this done in the next 3 to 4 weeks.' Dolph is the guy," Henry said.
19 years into the professional wrestling business, Ziggler doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. Last December, Ziggler noted that he felt great physically, and hoped to still be involved in wrestling 15 years from now.
