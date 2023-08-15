Dolph Ziggler Appears On Being The Elite Alongside His Brother, AEW Star Ryan Nemeth

Dolph Ziggler has been away from WWE programming since the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw" but he made a cameo on this week's episode of "Being The Elite." In a video filmed by his brother, Ryan Nemeth, Ziggler was seen signing posters for a comedy show that they were doing together.

Nemeth then asked his older brother if he was aware of The Young Bucks re-signing with AEW, but referred to the AEW EVPs as "Jackson brothers" instead of their stage names, which seemingly confused Ziggler. "Tito and Michael?" Ziggler responded, making a reference to the brothers from the famous Jackson 5.

Nemeth then joked that he'd have to blur out Ziggler — a WWE superstar — from the show, but Ziggler encouraged his brother to keep him in the footage. "You've put me on [BTE] at least seven times before ... at least my voice or my hand," Ziggler said, downplaying the notion that WWE would have a problem with him appearing on an AEW-centric show.

Ryan Nemeth has been a regular fixture on "Being The Elite" over the past year or so, which would explain his friendship with The Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite. His closeness to the faction was on full display when he referred to CM Punk as "literally the softest man alive" in a now-deleted tweet, which led to his backstage altercation with Punk.

According to reports, Nemeth and Punk buried the hatchet after the latter explained why the tweet risked inflaming the tensions between him and The Elite. Subsequently, Nemeth was sent home from a taping of "AEW Collision" as Punk reportedly felt he did not want stars from "AEW Dynamite" appearing on a show he had been hands-on booking and producing, albeit in an unofficial capacity.

"Fightful Select" revealed that Punk took "100%" accountability for sending Nemeth home from last week's "Collision" taping.