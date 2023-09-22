AEW Dynamite Draws Almost A Million Viewers, Earns Best Key Demo Rating In Over A Year

"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" delivered in the ratings Wednesday night, bringing in an average total viewership of 984,000, up 11% from last week, according to Wrestlenomics. The episode also had 469,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.36 P18-49 rating, up 17% from last week's key demo rating and the best "Dynamite" has done in the key demo since September 14, 2022. Similarly, "Dynamite's" total viewership was the highest it's been since February, a welcome result for a show that seemed to have settled in the mid-to-high 800,000s of late and appeared to be in danger of getting caught by a juiced-up "WWE NXT."

In terms of year-over-year metrics, "Dynamite" has consistently drawn lower ratings in 2023 than it did in 2022. While that did hold true for "Grand Slam's" total viewership, the 2023 version of the special slightly outpaced 2022's "Grand Slam" in the key demo, a notable development as both WWE and AEW prepare to enter TV rights negotiations.

Wednesday's "Dynamite" was comprised of several highly-touted matches and saw two title changes, including Eddie Kingston defeating Claudio Castaganoli to become the new ROH World Champion and Fenix defeating Jon Moxley to become the new AEW International Champion. Also during the show, Saraya retained the AEW Women's Championship against her former Outcasts stablemate Toni Storm; Sammy Guevara turned on his friend and mentor Chris Jericho, aligning himself with the Don Callis and his "family" that includes Konosuke Takeshita; and in the main event, MJF retained the AEW World Championship against reigning ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.