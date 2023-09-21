AEW Dynamite 9/20/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

This is so just so ironic given the fact that he didn't bleed in the match, but okay, fine, I'll be that guy: People shouldn't wrestle with concussions, and that includes you, Jon Moxley.

The word going around the wrestling media is that Moxley is "okay" after a piledriver in his match with Rey Fenix rendered him unable to execute what was clearly a planned kick-out. That's great — it presumably means he didn't suffer a major injury to his neck, which is what you always worry about with piledrivers. PWInsider reported there was belief backstage that he'd been concussed, which, yes, I would believe that. I would also believe, and very much suspect, that Moxley was also concussed at the beginning of the match, when he took a dive from Fenix off the stage and ended up with his head being sandwiched between Fenix' body and the floor. And I know for a fact that suffering two concussions in a short period of time is bad.

Now, hey, maybe that's not what happened, but it sure looked like that's what happened. Following the dive, it took Moxley a while to get up; he was noticeably sluggish and not moving the way wrestlers typically move. At this point, even if he's not actually concussed, AEW should have someone on the lookout for telltale signs of a concussion and stopping the match if they see those signs (maybe the independent neurologist they supposedly employ). I'm not a doctor, but I can tell you that the NFL's concussion protocol has a list of observable signs of a potential concussion, and that list includes "slow to get up from the ground or return to play following a hit to the head," "stumbles, trips/falls, slow/labored movement," "blank or vacant look, and "disorientation." That looks an awful lot like what I saw from Moxley after the dive.

Moxley eventually seemed to collect himself and proceeded to wrestle about 12 more minutes, at which time Fenix spiked him on his head with a piledriver and he clearly either lost consciousness or lost control of his motor functions. And then, when the referee stopped his count after two despite the lack of a kick-out, Fenix hit Moxley with a second piledriver. Because that was a good idea. Shouldn't that be a violation of AEW's supposed safety protocols that require piledrivers to be cleared by management, rather than pulled out on a whim and delivered to someone who is clearly hurt?

And look, I get it. Wrestling is a physical endeavor performed by athletes who sometimes get injured, just like any sport. But when that happens, even just as a fan watching, I don't want to see the wrestler tough it out and screw stuff up and potentially suffer even worse injury. That's not entertaining. I want to see the match stopped and the injured wrestler removed. Moxley's whole rationale for bleeding all the time is that wrestling is supposed to be a realistic sport. Well guess what — in sports, in 2023, when you suffer a concussion, you're out of the game. That's realistic. This was just irresponsible.