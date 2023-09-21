MJF Chokes Out Samoa Joe To Retain AEW World Title On Dynamite Grand Slam

The reign of "The Devil" continues.

MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe during "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" on Wednesday in a match that had several memorable high spots, including MJF being caught with a piledriver on exposed concrete and sent crashing through a table. Perhaps the most notable one came at the end, however, when MJF used a piece of tape to help him put Joe to sleep, then concealed the evidence from the referee afterward, with some help from his brochaco, Adam Cole. Joe and MJF shook hands after the bout.

Joe ensured his spot in the "Grand Slam" main event after defeating Roderick Strong in the finals of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament last Wednesday. He had previously defeated Jeff Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo prior in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

MJF has held the World Championship for 306 days and counting, dethroning Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear last year to become the new titleholder. He is also one half of the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions alongside Cole, with the pair winning those belts on the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show in August. Their partnership hasn't come without its hiccups, however, as it has become clear that Strong is not a fan of their bond, even going so far as feigning a neck injury. The friendship triangle between MJF, Cole, and Strong also played directly into the finish of the match, as Cole left the arena to be with Strong at the hospital, but arrived at ringside for MJF's match just in time to keep the champion from fading in a choke hold of his own.