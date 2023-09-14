Samoa Joe Wins Grand Slam Tournament On AEW Dynamite, Will Challenge MJF Next Week

Samoa Joe will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship next Wednesday on the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Joe defeated Roderick Strong in the final of the Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament on Wednesday night's "Dynamite" to earn his title shot, forcing Strong to submit to the Coquina Clutch. Strong – specifically, his already ailing neck – was in anguish following the match, becoming even more demonstrative when Adam Cole made his way down to the ring to check on his longtime friend. After Strong was put on a stretcher, Cole, alongside Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, accompanied him up the entrance ramp toward the backstage area. However, when Cole paused at the top of the ramp, Joe reemerged and choked him out, sending a clear message to Cole's current "best friend" MJF.



MJF himself was not in attendance at Wednesday's "Dynamite," nursing his own neck injury suffered at the hands of Joe. During a pre-recorded backstage segment, it was made clear that he will be cleared to compete next Wednesday.

Joe will enter next week's title match already holding the Ring of Honor World Television Championship, a title he's held for more than 500 days, ever since he dethroned Minoru Suzuki in April 2022.