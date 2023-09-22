Released WWE Star Mace Says He's Leaving With The UpUpDownDown Championship

The former Maximum Male Models member known as Mace may have been released from WWE on Thursday, but he's not leaving empty-handed. Mace, whose real name is Brennan Williams, currently holds the "UpUpDownDown" Championship, which he won as part of Xavier Woods' YouTube channel of the same name. Replying to his own post about his release on X, formerly Twitter, Williams brazenly refused to give back the title, finishing his statement with "sorry not sorry." Woods (real name Austin Creed) responded with frustration, to say the least.

"UpUpDownDown" has become a staple of the gaming community as well as the wrestling fandom; Creed's channel currently boasts over two million subscribers. If the former Mace is serious about keeping the championship, he won't be the only person currently not employed by WWE who appears on the brand. Former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze is often Creed's cohost, while Jessamyn Duke appears in videos alongside her former "NXT" stablemate Shayna Bazsler, as well as Mia Yim and Dakota Kai.

Both Mace and his male model tag team partner Mansoor were released in a round of main roster talent cuts that included Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Emma, and more on Thursday after the WWE-UFC merger was completed last week. Later in the day, several "NXT" talents were released as well.