Quincy Elliot, Dabba-Kato, Yulisa Leon Among Talents Released From WWE NXT

More names from WWE's "NXT" developmental brand were released on Thursday following a round of main roster cuts after WWE's merger with UFC to create TKO Holdings was finalized last week.

Dabba-Kato, a former NFL player whose real name is Babatunde Aiyegbusi, had been with the company since 2020. He had a main roster run as Commander Azeez, accompanying Apollo Crews. He also starred in WWE Studios' "The Main Event" as the main antagonist, Sampson.

Quincy Elliot posted on their Instagram stories, saying "No longer with WWE. Let the celebrations begin," alongside a praying hands emoji. Elliot last wrestled on the July 21 episode of "NXT Level Up" in a tag team loss. They signed with WWE in 2021.

Also released from WWE was Yulisa Leon, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Leon returned to WWE TV in May after nine months off due a torn ligament in her knee. She made her debut on "NXT" in November 2021. Recently, Leon teamed with Valentina Feroz to take on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on "NXT's" Gold Rush special in June.

Dabba-Kato, Elliot, and Leon are among the full list of WWE talent released on Thursday. Main roster names included Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Emma, and more. Layoffs began last week, when over 100 employees were let go following the merger becoming official.