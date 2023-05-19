WWE NXT Prospect Yulisa Leon Returns From Major Knee Injury On SmackDown

Yulisa Leon is officially back in the ring.

Leon joined forces with Valentina Feroz on the May 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown" and went up against the reigning "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Leon was making her return to competition for the first time in nine months as a result of a torn ligament in her knee.

Feroz celebrated the return of her longtime tag team partner on her Twitter account in the aftermath of the match. The duo was initially paired up on the November 19, 2021 edition of now-defunct "205 Live", losing to the tandem of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

"OMG WE ARE BACK," Feroz wrote. "After 9 months we are back! I don't have the words to describe how happy [I am] and how grateful we are for all the love! Thank you to everyone who supports us, it's amazing to see how two latinas can crush the world together. YEEEES, YOUR FAVORITE TAG TEAM!"

Leon's injury came to light after she appeared on the September 13, 2022 edition of "NXT" wearing a knee brace and using crutches, revealing to Feroz, Indus Sher member Sanga, and the WWE Universe that she had sustained the aforementioned knee injury.