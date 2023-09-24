Molly Holly Ponders The Likelihood Of 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly isn't exactly sure she will be in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. The two-time former WWE Women's Champion was a guest on the WWE's "The Bump," and spoke about how she is still feeling the effects of WWE Superstar Nikki Cross' hits from the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. It's worth mentioning that it was Cross who eliminated Holly.

"I'm still recovering from that," said Holly. "It hurt so bad, so, I mean, I won't say that I won't be in it, but if it turns out I'm not, just know that I'm completely content, not getting beat up and I'm not currently training to win. It's always possible to be in the Rumble, I love the Rumble, so exciting, so fun. I still feel Nikki Cross' hits from the last time I was there."

Holly also competed in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match, where she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. In the first women's Royal Rumble match that took place in 2018, she was eliminated by another WWE Hall of Famer — Michelle McCool.

While the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match was the last time that Holly was in the ring, she is still a part of WWE, currently working behind the scenes as a producer. The 2024 Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.