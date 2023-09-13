WWE Announces Date & Location For 2024 Royal Rumble

Heading into the tail end of the year, it won't be long before Royal Rumble season is upon us. And today WWE announced where and when the annual event will take place for next year.

The Tampa Bay area in Florida will be hosting the festivities in 2023 with St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field — home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays — holding the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27. Two nights later, "WWE Raw" will occur in Tampa proper at the Amalie Arena.

This will be the second time WWE has run a Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay – and the first since 1995. That year, it happened in the USF Sun Dome; Shawn Michaels entered at No. 1 and won his first of two Royal Rumbles. It will also be the first time WWE has run a show with fans in Tropicana Field. The baseball stadium had previously been used as the site for their "ThunderDome" era tapings of "Raw," "SmackDown," and other premium live events from December 2020 to April 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Trop," has a seated capacity of over 42,000 fans, which sets it up for a lower draw than the 2023 Royal Rumble. This year's event welcomed over 50,000 fans to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and set a record with a multi-million dollar gate.

As usual, the Royal Rumble card will be centered around the 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of each going on to challenge for championships at next year's WrestleMania 40.