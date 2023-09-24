Zelina Vega Confident She Can Win Singles Title In WWE

LWO's Zelina Vega has yet to win a singles title in WWE. The inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament winner discussed her chances of becoming a champion while appearing on "WWE's The Bump," where she also reiterated her desire to win a singles belt in memory of her late father, who died in the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.

"Of course I can become champion," Vega said. "Why not? Let me guess, because I'm short and because I've never won singles gold before? That about cover it? Well, once I take those bombs away from the people trying to come against me, it allows me to detonate mine. It seems like people forget sometimes who I am, and what I've done, and why I've done this to begin with. You're still talking to the first-ever Queen of the Ring. The first-ever, and only, female member of LWO.

"And like I said, LWO, we're about change and forcing opportunities that aren't given to people like me all the time. I feel like I have everybody in Puerto Rico that was in that arena [at WWE Backlash 2023] with me every single time I step into that ring. I know who I am, I know what I've done, I know what I've had to do to scratch and claw to get where I am."