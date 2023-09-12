WWE's Zelina Vega On Why She Continues To Wrestle, WWE Title Aspirations

There is still so much WWE Superstar and lWo member Zelina Vega knows she will accomplish in WWE, and that includes winning a women's championship to fulfill a promise to her late father. Vega spoke on "Busted Open Radio" on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks that claimed the life of her dad in New York City.

Vega told the hosts she believes she has to win a championship and there's "no reason" that she shouldn't. She explained crowds were behind her over the weekend, from a dark match on Friday, to live events on Saturday and Sunday. While she said it wasn't Backlash levels of support, she recognized and appreciated it because others behind the scenes would notice as well.

"The crowd was so, like, obviously it wasn't a Puerto Rico high, but they were so high for me. I feel like a part of it was because of [the anniversary], but it also was just them showing me that they loved me for me," Vega said. "There's just so much you [can't] ignore, other people and what they want, and I feel that if this continues that way, the decision's going to have to be forced at some point. It's just on me to keep doing what I'm doing because there's nothing else I can do. I'm going to do it for [my dad]. I know I will."