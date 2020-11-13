WWE has just announced the release of Zelina Vega.

There's no word yet on what led to Vega's release, but we will keep you updated. She last wrestled during last Friday's SmackDown, in a Team SmackDown Qualifier with Natalya and the winner, Ruby Riott.

Vega, who is married to SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black, signed with WWE in June 2017 and debuted on the WWE NXT brand. She was brought to the main roster in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. Vega was just drafted from RAW to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Shortly before the announcement from WWE, Vega had tweeted, "I support unionization."

Below is WWE's full announcement:

I support unionization. — ???????????? ???????? (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Paul Hutchinson contributed to this article.