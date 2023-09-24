WWE Stars Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega On What Hispanic Heritage Month Means To The LWO

During an appearance on "WWE's The Bump" YouTube show, LWO's Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega spoke about Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on September 15 and ends on October 15.

"Well, it means everything," Escobar said. "I'm Hispanic. I have a heavy heritage, and of course it's just this month, but to me it's 12 months every year." Meanwhile, Vega said, "It means, gosh, just representing who we are and just showing that off to the world and being so proud of that. I think the LWO represents change and forcing the opportunities that aren't exactly easily given to people like us. So, it's forcing that and making sure people recognize, like, 'No, we're here to stay, and we're gonna change the game.'"

The LWO stable currently consists of Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent, current WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, who is of Mexican descent, Joaquin Wilde, who is of Filipino descent, and Mexican-born wrestlers Escobar and Cruz Del Toro.

Vega represented her Puerto Rican heritage earlier this year at WWE Backlash 2023, when she unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship (now known as the WWE Women's World Championship) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. When asked about how it felt to be able to represent her heritage at that event, Vega said it was one of the most beautiful feelings she could ever feel. She described performing at WWE Backlash 2023 as her "moment for life."

