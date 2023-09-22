Video: AEW Champ MJF Says He Doesn't Sign Autographs For Free But Made An Exception

Reigning AEW World Champion MJF almost continued to show his vulnerable side by providing a free signed photo to a fan with a learning disability for his birthday. However, "The Salt of the Earth" has had a change of heart about giving out his signature without any charge.

"I've never given out a free autograph in my life," MJF wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of the fan receiving his signed photo. "But when I was told there was a young man with a learning disability it hit a nerve for me. Glad you liked it Marco. But respectfully.....I've changed my mind and I'd like my 50 dollars in cash."

The clip shows the fan working out at a gym before he is approached by his friend. To his shock, he is handed a signed photo of MJF as a gift for his birthday. The fan, after hugging his buddy, questioned whether the signature was legitimate before saying he would need to get the item framed.

It's not an easy task trying to obtain MJF's autograph. Notably, three years ago at a signing, the current AEW World Champion controversially flipped off a young 7-year-old kid. It resulted in then-AEW EVP Cody Rhodes offering free tickets to the family of the child. The incident was covered by TMZ.