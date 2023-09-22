EC3 Says 'Up Yours' To Ric Flair & Ricky Steamboat After Winning NWA World Title

EC3 defeated Tyrus last month to capture the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, joining an illustrious lineage including the likes of Harley Race, Ric Flair, and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. He opened up on how he felt about his title win during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio".

"The gravitas of it did not really hit me until after the fact, but when you think of the list of names that are on that list, like Ric Flair's, and Garvin's, Steamboat's, and yeah here I am with them," he said before quipping, "Hell, I might even be better than them now. Up yours Flair, eat one Steamboat, there's a new sheriff in town." The NWA Worlds Title is EC3's first world championship since capturing the TNA World Heavyweight Title in 2016. It also marks a remarkable turnaround from his run with WWE from 2018 through 2020, where his only title wins were with the since-retired and often maligned 24/7 Championship.

He said that winning the NWA title was the ultimate moment in a career of "lots of ups and lots of downs", and he couldn't be happier with his current position. He noted that being able to lead NWA, at a time when he genuinely believes they're on the precipice of greatness, makes the promotion where he needs to be and where he is best suited. But he said it took going through the ups and downs of his career to get where he is today.