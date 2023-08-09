EC3 On Where He Went Wrong In WWE, Stars Getting Punished

Though he's now with the NWA, EC3 previously spent several years working for WWE, appearing on "WWE NXT" before being called up to the main roster in 2019. However, just a year later, EC3 would be released by WWE. Appearing on "Under the Ring", EC3 discussed how he viewed his WWE release in the aftermath.

"It was horrible — it sucked from a business and a personal standpoint," EC3 said about getting fired from WWE. "But I've never been bitter or resentful or angry, because everything that happens to you has to happen to you, for reasons that either pan out or they don't." The 40-year-old then detailed the mistakes he made that he believes cost him his WWE job.

"Did I do everything I possibly could to make sure they knew who the 'F' I was? Probably not," EC3 continued. "If I have a regret, my regret is I didn't go all in, to either get fired or get what I thought I deserved. I kind of just let it lay, because it's very easy to kind of just — 'Well, I'm getting paid a bunch of money. If I speak up, I could take that risk and make more, and get what I really feel like I should have, or I could get fired and have nothing.' So it's kind of a tough situation."

In EC3's own words, he elected to stay quiet about his thoughts on WWE's creative plans. He now feels that it came back to bite him.