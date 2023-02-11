EC3 Officially Signs With NWA

It was announced on Saturday night that EC3 has officially signed with the National Wrestling Alliance. During the pre-show for the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view, May Valentine announced that the former WWE and Impact star signed with the company.

EC3 noted that he's taking Control Your Narrative with him and that CYN's mission will continue, starting at tonight's pay-per-view. He and Braun Strowman started the pro wrestling company back in March 2022. It was created during the time that Strowman was released from WWE. Of course, Strowman has since returned to WWE and is currently on the "SmackDown" brand.

During tonight's pay-per-view, EC3 defeated former WWE star, Alex Riley. The match was also Riley's NWA in-ring debut.

EC3 has been wrestling in NWA since he defeated Mims during night one of the NWA 74 pay-per-view in August 2022. He had since feuded with Thom Latimer, where the two faced each other on several NWA pay-per-views, including in November 2022 at NWA Hard Times, and before that, it was night two of NWA 74.

Nuff Said is taking place in Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center. The event includes Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona, while Kamille will be defending the NWA World Women's Championship against Angelina Love in a DQ match. Also, so far in the show, the NWA Women's Tag Team Titles have changed hands — The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) defeated Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) to become the new NWA Women's Tag Team Champions.