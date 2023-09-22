Speculation That WWE Elimination Chamber Will Be A Very Early Morning Show

Those pesky timezones are likely to affect when American audiences are able to watch next year's Elimination Chamber. WWE is heading to Perth, Australia in February to hold the annual event and, because of the time difference, it may mean an early morning for WWE fans hoping to see the action live.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to hold the show during prime time hours in Australia, putting it on the air around 6:00 a.m. EST in the U.S. and three hours earlier than that for those on the West Coast. Some had hoped WWE might follow the UFC approach, as when the MMA brand has run events in Australia in the past, they were scheduled to hit American airwaves around 10 p.m. EST. But that'd require a morning start time Down Under.

With WWE doing more international events over the past year, the company has had to be flexible with its showtimes. But with less of a concern about the shows being watched live in the moment on Peacock (as viewership after the fact on delay has picked up) and with local governments cutting sizable checks to WWE in order to attract such events, WWE is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure the hosting areas get their money's worth.