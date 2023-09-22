Booker T Weighs In On AEW Style, Recalls Previous Warning

The International Championship surprisingly changed hands during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam", with Rey Fenix defeating Jon Moxley after the latter suffered a concussion during the match. His wasn't the only injury on the night either, as Adam Cole also sustained a leg injury. Booker T addressed the injuries on "The Hall of Fame," calling Moxley's injury "gnarly" and wishing him well in his recovery.

"You know, I said it, I dunno, a few months back I said that somebody was going to get hurt over there sooner or later," he said, "I'm not saying I wanted anybody to get hurt or anything like that because injuries are a part of the business. But when you're putting yourself in harm's way for something like that to happen, I think they do that in AEW a lot more often than most, than normal." Booker pointed to Jack Perry's desire to use real glass in a spot, and said that it's part of a mentality now that wrestlers want to "feel the pain" and "fall on a bed of tacks", and it's a part of the business today that he doesn't understand. He also noted El Hijo Del Vikingo's recent injury, and said that the more guys attempt to wrestle in such a way, the more injuries that will occur. He recalled his own injury recovery as he explained what a miserable period it can be, only serving as another reason why he doesn't understand AEW's high-risk style.

"Somebody is going to get hurt sooner or later, and it's going to be significant. To the point where somebody is going to have stop doing it," Booker warned, "I think Jon Moxley said before this neck injury that he couldn't even move around before 12 noon. He says he has the arthritis of a 70-year-old man. That was before getting dropped on his head. What do you think he's gonna feel like now?"