Health Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo, AAA Schedule, Following ROH Injury

It was reported earlier this week that El Hijo del Vikingo was using a wheelchair at this past weekend's Ring of Honor taping after suffering an injury. It was feared that the reigning AAA Mega Champion had broken his hip, but veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has reassured fans that it was not a break. During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show, Meltzer provided a further update on the Mexican star.

"Vikingo has been doing a lot of work on his hip this week," Meltzer said. "It was not a break, which is good news. He is hopeful that he is going to be wrestling on Saturday. He's got a match with Komander in Mexico City for the [AAA] Mega Championship. I don't know that's one hundred percent, but I know that today he was thinking that he's going to be okay for it. But either way, even if he misses it, it's not gonna be a long absence. I mean, at first, we heard it might be several weeks, and even before that, when they thought it was a broken hip, that could have been months, but it's not as bad as it was feared to be."

It's said that Vikingo, who was teaming up with Gravity and Metalik against Tony Nese, Angelico, and Serpentico in a trios match at the ROH taping, landed on his hip after a dive. The reported hip injury adds to a recent run of setbacks for the 26-year-old. On August 12, Vikingo collapsed backstage after he successfully retained the AAA Mega Championship against Mike Bailey, Daga, and Jack Cartwheel at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City. He was then pulled from Game Changer Wrestling's Homecoming weekend the following week due to an undisclosed injury.

