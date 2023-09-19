Injury Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo After Getting Hurt At ROH Taping

While it's largely been one heck of a year for AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, the last few days have been rough, after he was reportedly injured during an ROH trios match this past Saturday. The injury was scary enough that Vikingo was reportedly confined, briefly, to a wheelchair, and there was concern that the 26-year-old lucha libre sensation had broken his hip, potentially putting him out for quite a while.

Fortunately, it appears the news isn't as grim as initially feared. On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that Vikingo did not break his hip, signaling that he will not have to miss significant time. Regarding a planned AAA event in Mexico this Saturday, where Vikingo is scheduled to take on Komander, AAA, and Vikingo remain hopeful he can wrestle, with Vikingo planning to rehab throughout the week, though Meltzer described it as "probable" that Vikingo would have to miss the show. Once exclusive to AAA in Mexico due to visa issues, Vikingo has seen his workload rise upon obtaining his US visa, working with various independents, including GCW, as well as AEW and ROH. With this has come more health issues, with Vikingo missing shows due to shoulder issues, while he was also said to have collapsed following TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City in August. Despite those problems, Vikingo has largely maintained his schedule.

With no timetable announced for Vikingo should he have to miss time, the injury calls into question Vikingo's bookings not just for this weekend, but for October. The luchador has been announced both for GCW's tour of Japan, where he will make his debut in the country, and for DEFY Wrestling's PRIMOLUCHA event, where he will take on AEW star Swerve Strickland.