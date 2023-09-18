El Hijo Del Vikingo Reportedly Injured, Left Wheelchair-Bound At ROH Tapings

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo has been dazzling and thrilling fans in 2023 with his high-flying and athletic displays across a wealth of promotions. However, as his schedule has gotten busier – all while he's refused to tone down his style – Vikingo has increasingly found himself dealing with injury issues. After wrestling in Ring of Honor over the weekend, he may once again be back on the shelf with another injury leaving him at far less than 100%.

According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Vikingo landed on his hip during a dive while tagging with Gravity and Metalik against Angelico, Serpentico, and Tony Nese. The landing was rough enough that concern on the scene was that Vikingo had broken his hip. He would wind up in a wheelchair before the end of the night. The hope is that Vikingo suffered a deep bruise instead of any fractures but, at this point, it's considered severe enough that Vikingo will likely miss significant time in the ring for the foreseeable future.

The timing is not ideal for Vikingo, as the AAA Mega Champion was scheduled to defend the title this Saturday against Komander at a AAA event in Mexico City. He had also been announced for GCW's upcoming tour of Japan in October. Plus, DEFY Wrestling shared earlier today that Vikingo would take on AEW's Swerve Strickland at DEFY's upcoming PRIMOLUCHA event on October 13.

¡Próximo sábado! @luchalibreaaa regresa a Ciudad de México con un evento grabado para TV 🇲🇽 23 de septiembre, 8 pm Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/wYGXltgQ4P pic.twitter.com/W4Fu3pFVNZ — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) September 18, 2023