Dave Meltzer: Vince McMahon Told WWE Writers Dolph Ziggler Was Not A Top Guy

WWE's latest round of talent releases has sent shockwaves through the company, and none more impactful than the decision to part ways with Dolph Ziggler after nearly two decades. The 43-year-old had been a fixture of WWE programming since his main roster debut in 2005, working as a golf caddy for Chavo Guerrero, before becoming part of the Spirit Squad and feuding with D-Generation X on "WWE Raw". After another stint in developmental, Ziggler would return to the main roster in 2008 and go on to have a phenomenal run with the promotion, winning the world title on two occasions and wrestling more matches than almost anyone in WWE history.

Despite being over with the fans and regarded as one of the best workers in the world, Ziggler never received a sustained push in the main event scene. According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ziggler was never held in high regard by Vince McMahon, and even when giving Ziggler the World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions, McMahon reportedly told the WWE creative team that it was only short-term, and Ziggler was not considered to be a top guy.

Ziggler reached the mountaintop the night after WrestleMania 28, successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Alberto Del Rio to a huge pop. However, an untimely concussion sidelined Ziggler and seemingly put an end to his push before another taste of main event glory at Survivor Series 2014 saw "The Show-Off" remain the lone survivor against The Authority, thanks largely to an assist from Sting.

Following his release, Ziggler — real name Nick Nemeth — has immediately been fantasy booked for a run in AEW, where his younger brother Ryan is currently signed.