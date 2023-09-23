Gail Kim Suffered A Concussion During 10-Woman Tag Main Event On Impact 1000

Gail Kim returned to the squared circle for the first time in over four years at Impact 1000, where she teamed up with fellow Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Trinity Fatu in a 10-woman tag against Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz. While the babyfaces prevailed, Kim was rattled by a particular spot that saw Sky pull her off the apron, causing her head to bounce off the floor. On Friday, Kim revealed via Instagram that she suffered "kind of a bad concussion" from the spot while sharing a video of her chiropractor training her.

The video begins with Kim declaring that "wrestling is not fake," and that she suffered from dizziness and irregular body temperature due to the concussion. Her doctor then proceeded to explore ways to get her back to feeling normal, placing her in a hyperbaric chamber with the intention of increasing the oxygen uptake to her brain. Kim then entered the chamber to begin her recovery process.

Through the IG post, Kim also lashed out at the fans who blamed Sky for giving her a concussion, making it clear that wrestlers know the risks that exist every time they lace their boots. "I WILL NOT CONDONE ANY ATTACKING BEHAVIOR OR BULLYING TOWARDS VELVET OR ANYONE ELSE FOR THIS CLIP," Kim wrote. "Professional Wrestling is a career we all enter knowing the risks we take when we perform for the fans. S–t happens. It's not my first concussion and perhaps not my last." Kim further noted that she recorded the video for "information and educational purposes" so others suffering from concussions can receive the optimal treatment. It's unknown if Kim will return to the ring for Impact, or how long she may be sidelined from the concussion. Wrestling Inc. wishes her the best in her recovery.