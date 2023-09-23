Will Ospreay Declares That He Would Beat Bryan Danielson 'Easily' In AEW Dream Match

Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson were both headline acts for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door earlier this year, wrestling and defeating Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada respectively in blockbuster inter-promotional battles. Speaking to Tokyo Sports (h/t Fightful), Ospreay found his match to be the more exciting of the pair, but shared high praise for the "American Dragon".

"Bryan beat Okada with a broken arm, and I think he was very tough," he said, going on to say what would happen if they met in the ring, "I think he's very tough, but on the other hand, he's injury prone. If I fight him, I'm confident I can beat him easily." Ospreay defeated Omega to capture the IWGP United States Championship, which he has since re-branded the "United Kingdom Championship", while Danielson has since returned from his broken arm to feud with Ricky Starks.

Danielson will face another NJPW star at the upcoming WrestleDream, facing Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream match originally scheduled for Forbidden Door 2022. As well as Omega, Ospreay also defeated Chris Jericho at All In, and seemingly may be eyeing another top AEW star in Danielson. Outside of AEW, the "Aerial Assassin" is also set to return to Impact Wrestling for the first time in seven years. He will be facing "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Bound for Glory on October 21.