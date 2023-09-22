Will Ospreay Vs. Speedball Mike Bailey Announced For Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

In his first match for IMPACT in nearly seven years, Will Ospreay will wrestle "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 21. The match will mark the fourth encounter between Ospreay and Bailey, with the Englishman prevailing 3-1 in the previous matches, the last of which took place on Day 1 of the RevPro Ten Year Anniversary in August 2022.

Prior to the match last August, Ospreay and Bailey wrestled in the quarter-finals of the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup in August 2017, at a RevPro event in June 2016, and at PWG's 2015 Battle Of Los Angeles in August 2015. Bailey had picked up the victory during the first-ever meeting at the PWG Bola event.

Ospreay, the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, is also scheduled to wrestle at IMPACT's Turning Point event on October 27. The Englishman last wrestled for IMPACT in 2016 when the promotion toured the United Kingdom for a series of shows. As part of the tour, Ospreay participated in a TNA King Of The Mountain Championship match and also teamed up with wrestling legend Matt Hardy for a tag team bout.

At the time, Ospreay reportedly had offers to join IMPACT and WWE as a full-time wrestler but instead opted to sign a contract with NJPW. In February 2024, Ospreay will once again hit the free agency market, with companies like AEW, WWE, and NJPW reportedly all vying for his services.

As of this writing, the only other confirmed match for Bound For Glory will see Alex Shelley defend his IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander. The show will emanate from the Cicero Stadium near Chicago, Illinois.