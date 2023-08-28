Will Ospreay Returning To Impact Wrestling At Bound For Glory

After his triumph in front of his home fans in England at the All In pay-per-view, Will Ospreay will feature in another pay-per-view, this time for Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

Impact announced on social media after this Sunday's Emergence show that the English star will return to the promotion on October 21 at Bound for Glory, which will be held at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Ospreay last appeared in Impact back in 2016, when he wrestled a few shows during the promotion's tour of the UK.

In the few matches he had with TNA/Impact, Ospreay featured in a battle royal, a TNA King Of The Mountain Championship match, and also teamed with Matt Hardy for a tag team match.

Impact was one of the potential destinations for him back in 2016, but he instead opted to sign a contract with NJPW. He revealed earlier this year that he rejected moves to WWE and Impact as he didn't want to move to the US and the deal with the Japanese promotion gave him the opportunity to return to his country.

Good ties between AEW and NJPW have resulted in Ospreay wrestling several AEW stars, with his latest match coming at All In, where he faced and defeated Chris Jericho. The 30-year-old recently hinted at potentially signing with AEW after he revealed that his NJPW contract is set to expire soon.