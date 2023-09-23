Mace & Mansoor Share Pre-Release WWE Character Pitch Inspired By Quentin Tarantino

Mace and Mansoor were among the wrestlers released by WWE over the past few days. The pair have been discussing their departure, what happened during their run, and what never transpired on Twitch. Taking to the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, to promote their stream, in a post that has since been deleted but was published by Fightful, Mansoor revealed that they had pitched a gimmick inspired by characters from Quentin Tarantino movies.

"After MMM [Maximum Male Models] ended, we got right to work filming new ideas for WWE. Here's one of those pitches, inspired by 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Pulp Fiction.' What do you think? Could you have seen this on TV?" he wrote.

Mace and Mansoor were last seen on WWE TV competing in a battle royal in May, having worked the Maximum Male Models gimmick as part of a stable originally comprised of themselves and Max Dupri (previously and later known as LA Knight). Maxxine Dupri later took over from Knight as the leader of the group, but her alignment with Otis and Chad Gable spelled an end to their act as a trio. Their pitched idea would have repackaged them as The Fixers, and on the stream, Mansoor, as transcribed by Fightful, went further to say that the idea had gained favor backstage.

"People liked The Fixers idea. One of the directions people thought it could go is we could be Miz's new stable. I thought that would have been great. Miz is awesome. He's always been great to us. I showed him the video and he said it was great stuff. Everyone seemed to like it. It just didn't pan out for some reason."

