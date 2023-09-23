AEW Women's Champion Saraya Asks Fans For Help In Finding Missing Wrestling Gear

Saraya has called on fans to help locate her missing wrestling gear. The AEW Women's World Champion took to X/Twitter to list what to look out for and what to do if someone finds anything. "Heads up to the public. All my wrestling gear has recently gone missing, including some items that I owned for ten years and had sentimental value," she wrote.

Saraya revealed that among the missing items was the gear from her 2022 in-ring return, All In at Wembley Stadium, and her Outcasts gear. She has two jackets left, luckily, but has called for people to keep an eye out on the internet and auction sites as she believes items will make their way on sale. If anyone knows or finds anything, they have been urged to reach out to "Hello@allelitewrestling.com" with the subject line, "Saraya Gear". There is a reward of AEW Tickets and an autograph for anyone that leads to the recovery of the missing items.

Saraya won the AEW Women's World Title at All In, pinning Toni Storm to win a four-way match also involving Britt Baker, and defending champion Hikaru Shida. She defended the title in singles action against Storm last week during "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam". This title reign is her first since she held the WWE Divas Championship in 2015, especially significant considering her forced in-ring retirement between 2017 and 2022.