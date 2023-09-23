Baron Corbin Details His Pre-WWE Consideration Of A UFC Career

Baron Corbin was a proven athlete prior to his WWE tenure, both with a career in pro football and an amateur boxing career as a two-time "Golden Gloves" regional champion. But he also revealed in an interview with Fightful that he considered a stint in the UFC.

"I know that in the early stages of Ultimate Fighter, I was looking at going and being on the one with Rashad Evans and all those guys, but I had a football scholarship, and I was going to college, so I couldn't do that," he said. Corbin recalled being asked, when his football career was over, what he planned on doing next. He pondered a career in either WWE or UFC, but the person he was talking to about it put him in contact with the former.

"That was the thing, it was like, I'm either gonna try to fight in the octagon, or I'm gonna go to WWE, and I had the opportunity for WWE first, and then that's where they're at." He said that he still gets the itch to fight, and considers a return to boxing or a foray into Jiu-Jitsu. He even floated the idea of fighting Jake Paul, who has made a name for himself fighting former UFC Champions and internet personalities. In WWE, Corbin is set to face Bron Breakker at "WWE NXT" No Mercy next weekend.