Bron Breakker Vs. Baron Corbin Announced For WWE NXT No Mercy PLE

Following his No Disqualification match against Von Wagner on last week's episode of "WWE NXT," Bron Breakker now turns his attention to Baron Corbin, whom he will face at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30.

During Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Baron Corbin appeared to share his thoughts on Breakker's brutal post-match assault on Wagner, which resulted in Breakker ramming the ringside steps onto the back of Wagner's head — as a result of this action, "NXT" commentator Vic Joseph announced that Wagner had sustained a "minor skull fracture." While Corbin initially seemed disgusted by Breakker's attack on Wagner, he later revealed a smile, touting the post-match events as "freakin' awesome," which promoted Breakker to approach him in the ring. Upon his arrival, however, Breakker asserted that his actions weren't intended to gain Corbin's approval, but was rather simply an attempt to end Wagner's wrestling career.

In response, Corbin reminded Breakker of some of his own impressive accomplishments, including his own career-ending win over WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. After Corbin suggested Breakker should desire his respect, Breakker said that he didn't need or want it. Breakker subsequently challenged Corbin to a match at No Mercy, promising to destroy Corbin in the same fashion he destroyed Wagner last week.

Corbin, the veteran in this instance, told Breakker he had a lot to learn still, and slapped him in the face. As the two began the brawl in the ring, security then rushed down to pull them apart.