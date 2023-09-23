WWE Adds Another Performance Center Trainee To List Of This Week's NXT Releases

Yet another name has been confirmed as released by WWE, with the company making mass cuts to its roster following its merger with UFC to become TKO Group Holdings. Melanie Brzezinski posted on her Instagram story that she had departed from WWE.

"Good morning everybody. I'm sure a lot of you have heard the news, and yes, it's true. My time with WWE, aka TKO, is now over," she wrote. "It was an amazing experience that I will forever be grateful for. I am taking this as a stepping stone to another dream of mine. Thank you all for the support and kind words throughout this amazing experience with the company. It's time for me to go after what was truly meant for me."

She joined the promotion after attending a special tryout session on December 1, 2022. Brzezinski was previously a fitness model and was studying at the University of Tampa. It was said that she impressed officials with her presence and promo skills. Her signing was announced by WWE as part of the Performance Center's Spring 2023 class, lasting less than half a year. Following her departure, she removed WWE from her Instagram bio, with it instead reading, "Onto bigger and better things."