Christian Cage Defeats Luchasaurus And Darby Allin To Win The AEW TNT Title On Collision

Grand Rapids, Michigan, was the site of tonight's "AEW Collision" TNT Championship three-way match pitting defending champion, Luchasaurus, against his mentor, Christian Cage, and Darby Allin. The trio have had their issues as of late with Cage repeatedly interjecting himself in Allin's dealings with his friend and rookie Nick Wayne. Cage has also distinguished himself in recent weeks by referring to himself as the TNT Champion, in spite of the fact that Luchasaurus is actually the champion.

Needless to say, while it was billed as a three-way bout, in actuality, it was more like a handicap match as Cage and Luchasaurus worked together from the very beginning and Allin was without Sting who was barred from ringside. At one point in the match, Luchasaurus finally took possession of his own championship. With the crowd chanting "that's your belt," Christian Cage and Luchasaurus had words with each other. That distracted Luchasaurus enough for Allin to quickly take advantage. Allin delivered the coffin drop from the top rope and went for the cover. However, Cage picked up Allin and threw him to the outside before covering Luchasaurus and winning the TNT Championship.

After the match, there was yet another tense stare down between Cage and Luchasaurus. However, after a few seconds, Cage and Luchasaurus embraced and eventually left the ring together. Backstage, Tony Schiavone interviewed Cage and Luchasaurus and notified them that the TNT Championship would be on the line in a two out of three falls match at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event on October 1.