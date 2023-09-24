FTR Successfully Defend AEW Tag Titles, Confronted By Aussie Open On Collision

Last week was a fairly eventful "AEW Collision" for FTR, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. They not only successfully defended their titles, but they also came away from the show with two new challengers to their championships. The first team to step forward on that night was The Workhorsemen, while the Aussie Open challenged them to a title match at AEW WrestleDream a little later on in the evening. Tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the champions defended their titles against The Workhorsemen.

In a competitive bout with the Aussie Open at ringside doing commentary, FTR successfully defended their titles against the underdog Workhorsemen team. The challengers lived up to their name and at one point scored a near fall off a moonsault. However, FTR secured the victory when Dax Harwood applied the sharpshooter.

Following the match, the Aussie Open left the broadcast table and entered the ring to address FTR. Aussie Open admitted that they may not have yet lived up to their fullest potential, but they added that they would be ready to do so when the teams square off at WrestleDream. Harwood told them to bring their best or else don't even show up and the Aussie Open left the ring.