AEW's Chris Jericho Calls Late WWE Rival Bray Wyatt A 'Faucet Of Creativity'

Tributes and anecdotes continue to pour in for late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt following his tragic death last month. Chris Jericho recalled working with Wyatt while speaking on "Superstar Crossover." He shared high praise for his creativity, saying that no one shared Wyatt's line of thinking when it came to wrestling, with characters and stories no one else would be capable of delivering. He dubbed him a "faucet of creativity," laughing as he looked back at Wyatt bewildering him with ideas.

"Once you see him do it, it's like this is so great, it's so wrestling," Jericho said. "Because wrestling is that, wrestling is the Firefly Funhouse, but to be able to think about that and create it and make it a thing and there's all of these different characters and it's like Mr. Rogers on crack, but it's cool. That to me was the best of Bray Wyatt."

"It's hard to translate that into a match but matches come secondary, it's characters and connecting with people and making them want to see you perform, and that's what Bray Wyatt could do better than almost anybody in the modern era," he said. He added that was another reason why it's such a shame he is gone, and while he hadn't seen him since leaving WWE for AEW, they'd forged such a strong bond while working and traveling together.

"Man, I spent a lot of time with him. We worked at least two dozen times all over the world, probably more than that," Jericho added.

