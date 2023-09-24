Eric Bischoff Dubs Released WWE Star Shelton Benjamin The 'Ultimate Utility Player'

Shelton Benjamin was released by WWE last week along with several other main roster and developmental talents. However, Eric Bischoff believes that the company may have made a mistake by releasing the veteran as he's always been a solid and reliable hand.

"He's genuinely one of the nicest, most professional, and talented, and gifted, athletically, people I've ever worked with," Bischoff said on "Strictly Business". "That one surprises me because Shelton is one of those guys. You can put him up on the shelf. You can just kind of keep him there in the inventory. And you can pick him out and plug him into any scenario you felt you needed at that moment. And he could over-deliver."

During the conversation, Bischoff compared Benjamin's role to that of Dolph Ziggler, who was also released as part of WWE's mass cuts. He believes that both former Superstars have everything, which makes them valuable assets to those who get to work with them.

"Like I said, just so gifted athletically that he and another individual we're going to talk about in just a moment [Dolph Ziggler], they are the ultimate professional wrestling utility players, because they can do it all."

Bischoff said that Benjamin is talented enough to thrive outside of WWE and potentially return to the company down the line. However, he also noted that the former Hurt Business member is guaranteed to get interest from other promotions, and he'd be on the phone with Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler immediately if he was AEW.

