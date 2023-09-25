WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons Provides An Injury Update

Nikkita Lyons has been on the shelf since February of this year following ACL surgery, and at the time it was claimed she could be on the sidelines for as much as a year. However, there has been a positive update regarding the rehabilitation of the "WWE NXT" Superstar.

Lyons took to Instagram to confirm that she can begin in-ring training again in the near future, which is a big step on her road to recovery. While she didn't give an exact date for when that will be taking place, the fact that it is coming up is a good step.

Whether or not this puts her ahead of schedule in terms of her recovery is not known, but it is likely she will be back at WWE's Performance Center to begin going through the motions inside the ring to get her career going again. Lyons' last match took place in January of this year on an episode of "WWE NXT Level Up," and the company ended up creating an injury angle for Lyons on television to explain her current situation.

On the January 24 episode of "NXT," Lyons was added to the lengthy list of wrestlers who have been attacked in "NXT's" infamous parking lot. At the time, her attacker was a mystery, but that has since been revealed to be Blair Davenport who was involved in a series of backstage attacks at the time. While that secret is now out regarding Davenport, it does open up a potential storyline for Lyons when she is ready to return if WWE decides to revisit the angle.