Nikkita Lyons Suffers Major Injury

Injuries happen all the time in professional wrestling, but unfortunately, some can be significantly more serious than others. That brings us to current "WWE NXT" superstar Nikkita Lyons. Since the summer of 2021, she's been plying her trade with WWE. And while she's yet to win any gold, the future appears to be pretty bright for the 23-year-old. However, confirming an injury this afternoon via Instagram, Lyons is slated to be on the shelf for a while after suffering a torn ACL and Meniscus. You can view the post in full below.

Lyons' most recent match came on January 20 during "NXT Level Up," where she defeated Jakara Jackson in just over five minutes. On the January 24 episode of "NXT," Indi Hartwell and Dani Palmer came across her in the parking lot while she was down on the ground holding her leg. As it turns out, this won't be her first layoff due to a leg injury. In May 2022, she had to be removed from the Women's "NXT" Breakout Tournament after suffering an MCL sprain as well as a partial tear of her MCL. That said, those injuries only kept Lyons out of action for a little over a month.

The parking lot segment on this week's episode was likely done to write Lyons off of television while she recovers. Recently, she had been feuding with her former tag team partner Zoey Stark, who last November turned on Lyons after failing to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship together. If anything, she's not letting this setback slow her down, declaring, "This comeback is personal."