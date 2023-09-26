Ted DiBiase Doubts Goldberg's Worthiness For The Push He Received In Pro Wrestling

WWE legend Ted DiBiase doesn't believe Goldberg's push in WCW was justified and has an unfavorable opinion about his wrestling abilities.

During a recent Q&A section of "Everybody's Got A Pod," the Hall of Famer was asked by a fan about his opinion of Goldberg. DiBiase said that he doesn't hold any ill will towards the legendary star, but feels that Goldberg didn't deserve the position he was given in WCW.

"As a person, I have nothing against Goldberg. I don't know that he was ever worthy of the position he was given," declared the Hall of Famer. "I would put it this way, it's like, what was Goldberg already known for? Football. Here's a guy who is very well known for his football talent, and we're going to try to make a wrestling star out of that, based on the celebrity he has already got from being a football player. I just don't know that it works. I don't have anything against the guy, more power to him, if you get a shot take it. I don't see him as far as wrestling goes, a great talent in any way."

DiBiase also highlighted how Goldberg wasn't the safest in the ring, stating that it's important for pro wrestlers to take care of their opponent. "The first rule of wrestling is, you take care of your opponent," said DiBiase.

Goldberg had one of the greatest win streaks in pro wrestling history during his spell with WCW, winning 173 matches in a row. The streak, which began right at the start of his pro wrestling career, eventually led to him winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. While the WWE Hall of Famer played an important role for WCW during the Monday Night Wars, some in the industry have been critical of his in-ring work, most notably Bret Hart, who was injured by Goldberg during a match, which ended his career.