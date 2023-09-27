Chelsea Green Explains Why WWE Universe Doesn't Know Her 'Struggle'

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green knows all about scratching and clawing for opportunities. After working on the independent scene and IMPACT Wrestling throughout a large portion of the 2010s, Green signed with WWE in 2018, but her initial run ended with a release in April 2021. Green would then go on to reinvent herself and her character with a second tenure in IMPACT, as well as working alongside her husband Matt Cardona on the independent scene, before earning a second chance with WWE. In an interview with "Bleav In Pro Wrestling", Green explained why she believes some fans may not truly recognize or appreciate her journey.

"When you come to WWE, the WWE Universe doesn't always know the struggle it took to get there," she said.

"They see you debut at the Royal Rumble, they see you set a record, they see you win the championship two times –- but what they don't see is the 10 years I put in prior to this. What they don't see is the blood, sweat, and tears, or the times I've taken these insane bumps or I've had these crazy matches. I've literally done everything you can do as a female wrestler up until you get to WWE. For me, people may think it's annoying that I ask for everything -– but guess what? That's why I'm here."

Green also credited the pandemic and her release from WWE for forcing her to shift her mindset towards her career, as well as the mindset of the aforementioned Cardona. Now, at 32 years of age, Green is in the prime of her in-ring career and has established herself as one of the most entertaining parts of "WWE Raw" each week.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Bleav In Pro Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.