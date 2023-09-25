Kevin Nash Weighs In On Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Return To WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his return to the company he came up in, making an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" alongside Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. One of Johnson's contemporaries, Kevin Nash, had some positive thoughts to share about the return of The Rock on his podcast, "Kliq This."

"[The Rock] looked great," Nash said. The former NWO member noted that they put the star in the ring with Theory, who can already boast of working with performers like John Cena, Edge, and now The Rock. When questioned by co-host Sean Oliver about what incentive Johnson might have for making a return to in-ring action down the line, Nash offered up a logical explanation.

"To keep his brand strong, [because] who knows how long this [SAG strike will last]," Nash continued, pointing out his shirt in support of the ongoing strike. "Dwayne is double-pinched in this, because not only is Dwayne a member of the Screen Actors Guild as an actor, but he's also ... a producer. ... I don't think it's ever a bad thing to come back to where you started and show the world that you're still the biggest star in that."

According to Nash, Johnson helped bring legitimacy to WWE with the success of his career in Hollywood. Now, with the WGA strike seemingly nearing its end, it remains to be seen if SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are able to agree on terms and bring that strike to a close as well. If so, it could dash the hopes of fans holding out for a match between Johnson and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

