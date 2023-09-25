Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Didn't Rejoin WWE With Cody

Brandi Rhodes has not set foot inside a wrestling ring for an official bout since January 2022 for a pair of "AEW Dark" tapings before departing alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody returned to WWE in the months following at that year's WrestleMania and, although she trained at the WWE Performance Center – working in practice matches last year — her return to the squared circle has failed to materialize.

During a recent interview with "Ring the Belle," she explained what transpired with her being at the PC. She shared that she was invited to come and train following Cody's comeback and, while she gave it a shot, there were other more important priorities in her life than wrestling.

"Everything worked great but it was very tough, and it was tough for me to come home beat up from wrestling all day," she said. "Then my daughter — we have a bond, so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head. So I just didn't pursue it further than that."

After working just one match during her initial time with WWE — back in the FCW days — Brandi Rhodes became much more of an in-ring talent during her time in ROH, Impact, and NJPW — where she had the honor of becoming the first Black woman to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom. She also had more than her fair share of matches in AEW, her last being KiLynn King.