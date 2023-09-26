John Cena Vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa Added To WWE Fastlane Card

After Friday's brutal beatdown of John Cena by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on "WWE SmackDown," a handicap match has officially been added to the WWE Fastlane premium live event card for October 7. The match was made official on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

On "SmackDown," it appeared as though Cena would be teaming with AJ Styles to take on the two Bloodline members. Before the main event, however, Uso and Sikoa beat down Styles in the back, with Sikoa delivering a splash to send Styles through some tables in the back. The attack led to Styles being taken to a hospital by ambulance, leaving Cena to fend for himself before the contract signing to close the show.

It had been previously reported LA Knight would be involved in the main event, but Knight was diagnosed with COVID prior to the show and sent home. Instead of being saved from a Bloodline beat-down, Cena was instead just beaten down, taking a Samoan Spike from Sikoa, followed by more brutality from the brothers, ending "SmackDown" with the Bloodline signing the contract alongside Cena's name to solidify the match. There is currently no word on whether Cena will have a partner for Fastlane, if Knight will be healthy in time for the show, or if anyone else on the "SmackDown" roster will take his place.